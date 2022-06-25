Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,852 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 2.3% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $243.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.10.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

