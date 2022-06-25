Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,207 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 2.7% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after buying an additional 265,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $125.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

