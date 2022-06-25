Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,625 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $938,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 120,977 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 44,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 18,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 620,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares during the period.

VGK opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

