Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 1,511 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.4% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $182.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.69. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

