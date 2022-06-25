Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 175 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $360.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.36 and its 200-day moving average is $399.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

