Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 905 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average is $144.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

