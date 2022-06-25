Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives $70.53 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.53.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 16.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 9.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 20.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 25.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.74. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $72.15.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

