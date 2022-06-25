Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $137.91 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Westlake news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,667,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $489,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,661 in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 0.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WLK opened at $99.60 on Wednesday. Westlake has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Westlake will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.09%.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

