Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Westlake worth $31,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 7.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,000 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $489,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,661 over the last three months. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WLK opened at $99.60 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.52.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Citigroup cut Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.91.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

