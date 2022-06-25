Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 69,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 528,908 shares.The stock last traded at $70.41 and had previously closed at $73.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.67.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 42.37%. Equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 25.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1,590.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 332,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after buying an additional 312,575 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $651,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 85,717 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $139,269,000 after purchasing an additional 121,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

