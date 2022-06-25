WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.96

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 15669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.54.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 83.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $389,435.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 392,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $87,919.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,681 shares in the company, valued at $28,404,454.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,768. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 10.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 10.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 493,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 430.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,005 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 140.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 105.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 639,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 328,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

