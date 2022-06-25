Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE WSM opened at $126.09 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.12.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,430 shares of company stock worth $2,287,484. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 3,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 294,602 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 78,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.