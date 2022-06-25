Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.93.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,094,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,144,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,374,000 after buying an additional 51,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,244,000 after buying an additional 47,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,563,000 after buying an additional 397,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

