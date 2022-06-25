Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,557,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,002 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 1,364.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,132,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,440 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,949,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,617,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,941,000 after purchasing an additional 620,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,630,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nomura cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

WIT stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

