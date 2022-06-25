WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of AGZD opened at $45.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

