WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

AGZD stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.22% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

