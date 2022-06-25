WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on June 29th

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.605 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

NASDAQ DXJS opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $47.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.55% of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

