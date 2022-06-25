WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Plans $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.605 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

DXJS opened at $42.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.64. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $47.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.46% of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

