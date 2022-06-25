WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

DGRS stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21.

