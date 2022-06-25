Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires 877 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,750,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 62,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Shares of MRK opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

