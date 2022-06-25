Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,876,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,281,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,235,000 after acquiring an additional 575,684 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Celanese by 2,218.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after acquiring an additional 525,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $127.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.18. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.13 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. Celanese’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

