Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $85.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average is $82.01. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

