Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 887 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $273,394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $47.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.74. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.63.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

