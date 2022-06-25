Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,809 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,006 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Workday worth $45,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Workday by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,556,919.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at $78,877,116.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,134 shares of company stock worth $74,313,908. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $152.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.31 and its 200-day moving average is $220.01. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.53 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,267.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.