Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Stock Price Up 4.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $42.68 and last traded at $42.25. Approximately 2,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 192,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.