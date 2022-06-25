XR Securities LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,250,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,255 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,300.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,447,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,405,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 1,017,886 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,997,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 907,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth $3,497,000. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

FSM opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $916.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FSM shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

