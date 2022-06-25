Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases 2,127 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 5.3% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $92,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock valued at $50,256,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $171.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.53 and a 200-day moving average of $230.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $153.28 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $428.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

