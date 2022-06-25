YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,147 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.5% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,070 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,028 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

UNH stock opened at $495.64 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $495.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.