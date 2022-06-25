YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after buying an additional 34,466 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $524,811,000. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,961,000 after buying an additional 69,465 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,122,000 after buying an additional 63,077 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $146.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day moving average of $158.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

