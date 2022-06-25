YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 92.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 60,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $83.50 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

