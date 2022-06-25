YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.7% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.5% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $269.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.71 and its 200-day moving average is $146.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.