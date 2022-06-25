YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after acquiring an additional 631,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Charter Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,843,000 after acquiring an additional 470,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 78.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 862,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,368,000 after acquiring an additional 380,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,072,000 after acquiring an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $672.95.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $463.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.93 and a 200 day moving average of $552.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

