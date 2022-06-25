YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after buying an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,313,000 after acquiring an additional 250,197 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,835,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,950,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,682,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,790,000 after purchasing an additional 126,645 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,132,000 after purchasing an additional 93,126 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.31 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.23.

