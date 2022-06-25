YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,468 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after buying an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

