ZENZO (ZNZ) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $421.00

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded up 227.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 343% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $528,969.51 and $421.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00098986 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00025687 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00297534 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.