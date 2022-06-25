Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.00 million-$306.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.02 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.26.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $170.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.56. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,210,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,710 shares of company stock valued at $9,530,642 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 3,171.7% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,972 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 321.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Zscaler by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 22.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

