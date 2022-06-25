Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.35

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.35 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 1521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $555.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Zumiez by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,009 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 113,915 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,408 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,313 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 22,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Zumiez by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

