111,955 Shares in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 111,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000.

Shares of FLTR opened at $24.78 on Friday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13.

