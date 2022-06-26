14,336 Shares in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,336 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 584,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 140,300 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $425.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

