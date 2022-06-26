14,967 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $76.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $88.97.

