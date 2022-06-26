14,967 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $76.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $88.97.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.