1,928 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

AMD opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average is $111.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.43 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

