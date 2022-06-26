2,530 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Bought by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 188,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $82.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

