2,750 Shares in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $123.75 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $179.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

