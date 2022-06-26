2,847 Shares in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.
Shares of ITOT stock opened at $86.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $108.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93.
