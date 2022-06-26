30,138 Shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Bought by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VET. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 488,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 81.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,527,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,125,000 after buying an additional 685,164 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 236.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 108,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 76,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VET opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.46.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on VET. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

