3,021 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 70.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 239,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,501,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 101,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.8% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMY opened at $78.96 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.21.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

