32,894 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank grew its stake in CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.76.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.
CSX Profile (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.