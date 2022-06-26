32,894 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank grew its stake in CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.76.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.