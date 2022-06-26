3,920 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.