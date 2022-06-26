4,134 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Bought by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 190.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.37. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

