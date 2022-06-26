4,475 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Shares of EOG opened at $110.59 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

